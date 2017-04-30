Crook Cam: BPD are looking for man who stole groceries at Kroger

Beaumont police are looking for a man they say tried to steal about four hundred dollars worth of groceries from the Kroger store on Dowlen road. If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS.

KBMT 8:25 PM. CDT April 30, 2017

