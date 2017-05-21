Crook Cam: Beaumont PD looking for burglary suspect, broke into Johnson Supply
Beaumont Police are looking for a burglary suspect that was caught on camera breaking into the Johnson Supply on Gulf Street. Police say he was seen looking at several items but ran off through the broken window when the alarm went off.
KBMT 9:29 PM. CDT May 21, 2017
