BPD looking for man who stole car on Washington blvd

Beaumont police are looking for a man accused of stealing a car.The theft happened on July 25th, in the 2800 block of Washington blvd. If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS.

KBMT 6:04 PM. CDT August 06, 2017

