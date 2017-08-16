Crime Stoppers offers up to $250 for tips in 'Gun250' campaign aimed at illegal firearms

BEAUMONT - Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers has started a program targeting illegal guns and offering cash rewards to those who report on illegal guns in an effort to combat gun violence in Southeast Texas.

The "Gun 250" campaign will offer rewards of up to $250 to anonymous tipsters who report on those who may be in the illegal possession of a weapon according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post.

The program which will be kicked off during a press conference Thursday morning in the lobby of the Beaumont Police Department at 11 a.m.

Residents can report someone who is in the illegal possession of a firearm by using the keyword "Gun250" and calling (409) 833-Tips or visiting 833Tips.com as well as using the P3 App from their mobile device according to police.

Residents should use the keyword Gun250 followed by their tip when they submit it.

All tips are anonymous and you will not be asked for your name according to police.

