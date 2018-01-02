Convicted murderer Genene Jones now charged in 2-year-old's death

112513_genenejones (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County grand jury has returned a second indictment against Genene Jones, who has previously been charged with murder in other infant and child deaths.

The Bexar County District Attorney's Office said Jones is now charged with the 1981 murder of 2-year-old Rosemary Vega.

In May, the DA's office also announced that Jones was indicted in the 1981 murder of 11-month-old Joshua Sawyer.

Genene Jones, who was convicted of murdering a 15-month-old girl in 1994, has been indicted on another murder charge after she was set to be released in February of 2018 for her previous convictions. (Photo: KENS)

Jones has been called the "killer nurse."

"I believe Genene Jones is an evil woman. I think her conscience is seared. I don't think she looks at the world the way we do,” said Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood at a previous press conference.

The grand jury recommended Jones’ bond be set at $1 million for this latest indictment.

Jones was sentenced to 99 years in prison in 1985 for killing Chelsea McClellan, who was 15 months old at the time. She was also later convicted of attempted homicide and sentenced to a concurrent 60-year term.

Jones has been accused of injecting children with a powerful muscle relaxant, which led to McClellan's death.

The DA's office said it's possible Jones could be convicted in additional cases. She worked at Bexar County Hospital in San Antonio in the 1980s, as well as a private practice in Kerrville.

According to the DA's office, due to a law in effect at the time Jones was sentenced, she will be released from prison in March 2018. Prior to her mandatory release, she will be extradited back to Bexar County where she will await trial for the new charges. Jones is currently incarcerated in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville, Texas.

