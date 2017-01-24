Care provider hit elderly woman for feeding dog ‘people food,' police say

(Photo: Memorial Village PD)

MEMORIAL VILLAGE, Texas – Police near Houston are looking for a health care provider they say was caught on a Nest webcam hitting the elderly woman she was supposed to be caring for.

According to Memorial Village Police, Brenda Floyd is wanted for assault with bodily injury on the elderly/disabled. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for an arrest in the case.

Police say it was Jan. 1 when Floyd was helping the elderly victim at home in the 800 block of Oak Valley. The victim was “seen feeding her dog people" food, which upset Brenda Floyd.” Floyd can be seen on video striking the victim numerous times on her side as well as to the back of her head.

Floyd is described as a white female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5'2" tall and weighs approximately 215 lbs.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.

