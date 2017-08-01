Calcasieu Parish deputies name, seek trio of women wanted in theft of purses worth $4K

LAKE CHARLES - Calcasieu Parish deputies are looking for three Baton Rouge woman they say are responsible for attempting to steal several thousand dollars worth of designer purses last month.

Jebria M. Lee, 23, Jerdae V. Tanner, 21, and Mikiara J. Williams, 22, all of Baton Rouge, are wanted on charges of theft of goods over $1,500, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and aggravated flight from an officer according to a release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

All of the women's bonds have been set at $35,000 for the crime which happened on July 12 at the Lake Charles Dillard's according to the release.

A deputy working an off-duty security job at the store attempted to capture the women but they eluded him and ran over his foot as they fled the release said.

Detectives, who made contact with one of the women who admitted the theft, are currently searching for them and ask that anyone with information call lead detective John Coffman at (337) 491-7992.

The three also suspects in numerous thefts in other parishes in Louisiana and possibly out of state the release said.

From the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office...

On July 12 at approximately 8:30 p.m. a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was working a uniformed off-duty security detail at Dillards when he was notified by store personnel of three women inside the store who were concealing handbags.

The deputy proceeded to the area where the three woman were located and witnessed one of the women carrying a large Dillards bag full of handbags.

When the three suspects saw the deputy they took off running through the store, pulling a clothing rack down in front of the deputy.

The deputy pursued the women, who eventually split up and ran different ways, and was able to follow two of them into the parking lot, where he witnessed them drive off in a car, running over the deputy’s foot, and then stop further in the parking lot to pick up the third suspect, then flee the scene.

It was later learned the suspects used cable cutters to cut the security wires attached to the purses.

The women dropped approximately 13 Brahmin purses, totaling approximately $4,000, inside the store.

During the investigation detectives reviewed video surveillance from the store and were able to obtain images of the women responsible.

After releasing the photographs of the suspects to the public, detectives received numerous tips as to the identity of the suspects.

Detectives were able to identify the women as Jebria M. Lee, 23; Jerdae V. Tanner, 21; and Mikiara J. Williams, 22, all of Baton Rouge.

Detectives made contact with Lee who admitted to the theft.

On July 31, after further investigation, Judge Guy Bradberry signed warrants for the three women in the amount of $35,000 each.

They are all being charged with theft of goods over $1,500; simple criminal damage to property; resisting an officer; and aggravated flight from an officer.

Detectives are currently searching for Lee, Tanner, and Williams and ask if anyone has any information regarding their whereabouts, please call CPSO lead detective John Coffman at (337) 491-7992.

The three women are currently suspects in numerous thefts in other parishes in Louisiana and possibly out of state.

© 2017 KBMT-TV