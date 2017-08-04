Burglary suspects lead Lumberton police on chase in stolen car

Chase ends with a collision in Silsbee 8/4/2017 (Photo: D. Chillow)

HARDIN COUNTY - One suspect is in jail and another in the hospital after police say they stole a car and other items from a Lumberton home then led officers on a high speed chase.

Everything started with a burglary in Lumberton in which the homeowner’s car was among the items taken. The car was spotted a few hours later and the driver refused to pull over. Police chased the car until the driver wrecked on FM 327 at Gentry Road in Silsbee.

One of the people in the car was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital. Police on the scene did not know the extent of his injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The names of those arrested have as of 1:30 p.m. Friday have not been released.

