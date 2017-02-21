WATCH LIVE: Possible active shooter at Ben Taub

Patients were wheeled out of Ben Taub Hospital after reports of a possible active shooter. (Air 11)

Houston police are responding to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

Air 11 is over the hospital where several officers, including SWAT and K9 units, are on the scene.

Other officers entered the hospital with guns drawn, according to KHOU 11 News reporter Stephanie Whitfield.

Baylor College of Medicine sent the following alert: "Active shooter situation at Ben Taub Hospital. Do not go to Ben Taub Hospital. If at Ben Taub, follow emergency response guidelines of the hospital. More details as they become available."

Police have not confirmed an active shooter. HPD tweeted that they are searching the hospital and there are no confirmed reports of injuries.

Officers in the process of searching the hospital; no reports of injuries at this time #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2017

Some patients were wheeled outside on gurneys where a triage area was set up. Dozens of doctors and nurses were treating them.

Several people evacuated from the hospital have gathered across the street. News crews were also told to move across the street for safety reasons.

One witness said he was told there was a gunman on the second floor but he didn't hear any gunshots before running outside.

"It's just a really intense situation," said another woman who was inside the hospital.

