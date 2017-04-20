Boise man accused of attacking, groping realtor

Ertan Ikic (Photo: Ada Co. Jail)

MERIDIAN -- A Boise man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a realtor as she showed him around a home in Meridian.

The attack happened at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at a house in the 2000 block of Summerbrook Avenue.

As the realtor showed 30-year-old Ertan Ikic the home, he began to make sexual comments to her, before cornering her in a hallway, police say.

According to investigators, Ikic then shoved his hands down the front and back of her pants. The victim pushed him away, telling him "no" and "stop," police said, but the suspect blocked her path and tried to kiss her.

The realtor was finally able to get away from her attacker and run away. She called a coworker, who alerted Meridian Police.

Ikic was arrested at his house in Boise early Thursday morning, and booked into the Ada County Jail. He is charged with one felony count of battery with intent to commit a serious felony and one misdemeanor count of false imprisonment.

The suspect is due to appear in court Thursday afternoon. The felony charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, while the misdemeanor carries a possible one-year jail sentence.

