Beaumont Police searching for second suspect in December shooting death of Beaumont man

KBMT 3:26 PM. CST January 04, 2018

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police are now seeking a second named suspect in the December 2017 shooting death of another Beaumont man.

Police issued a murder warrant for the arrest of David Bryant Parkerson, 22, AKA "Lil Dave," on Thursday according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Parkerson is wanted along with Desmond Bennett, 22, in the December 28, 2017, shooting death of Anthony Green, 20, of Beaumont, at a Beaumont car wash.

From the Beaumont Police Department...

Beaumont Police Detectives have obtained a Murder Arrest Warrant for David Bryant Parkerson (AKA "Lil Dave"), a 22 year old Beaumont man. 

On Thursday, December 28, 2017 at about 12:47 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to 3025 Washington in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, Officers found a victim in the back parking lot of the car wash, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Anthony Green, a 20 year old Beaumont man, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is on-going, anyone with information about Desmond Bennett or David Parkerson's whereabouts or details of this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.
 

 

