Beaumont Police looking for suspects in two Wednesday morning ATM smash and grab theft attempts

BEAUMONT - Police are looking for suspects in two Wednesday morning ATM smash and grabs including one in which a stolen Jefferson County Sheriff's Office truck was used.

In the first incident just after 4:30 a.m. four men in the stolen sheriff's office truck drove through the front of the Food Stop at the corner of 11th and Gladys Streets according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The owners of the store told 12News that the men were not successful and did not get away with the ATM.

A short time later police received reports that the stolen truck was found just around the block at the Spanish Villa Apartments on Louisiana Street just west of 11th Street the release said.

Witnesses there told police that the suspects may have ran into one of the apartments.

The unmarked truck, which had no lights or sirens and was scheduled to be traded, was stolen from a residence in the old town area of Beaumont on July 26 according to the sheriff's office.

Burglary and auto-theft detectives are investigating the attempted theft.

Less than two hours later at about 6:18 a.m. an attempt was made to steal an ATM at the Petro truck stop at Walden Road and Interstate 10 police said.

Two men in a stolen Ford F-350 4x4 "dualie" pickup truck backed through the glass on the south side of one of the buildings near the fueling area in an attempt to steal the ATM the release said.

Witnesses there told police it appeared something kept the men from stealing the ATM and they fled in the truck which was recovered later at Terrell Park police said.

One suspect in the truck was described as a dark complected black male, about 5'11" with a thin build, wearing black pants and shirt, orange gloves, a gray cover on his head and a black bandanna according to the release.

The other suspect in the truck was described as a black male wearing black pants and a white muscle t-shirt, gray gloves and had gray clothing wrapped around his head the release said.

Two other men in a white car, possibly a Chevy or a Ford Taurus, also appeared to have been involved in the attempted theft the release said.

The other two men were described as black men with one of them wearing a red hoodie and black pants according to the release.

It was determined that the Ford F-350 had been stolen earlier from a nearby Super 8 motel police said.

Detectives are investigating both attempted thefts and collected security video from both scenes but have not said if they believe the incidents are related.

Police ask that anyone with information about either crime contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or use our "P3 Tips" app.

