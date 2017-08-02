Beaumont Police investigating fatal shooting on Pine burr Blvd in city's north end

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting in the 5200 block of Pine Burr Blvd in the north end of Beaumont.

Police tell 12News that the victim in the shooting, a 30-year-old man, has passed away.

The suspect is described by police as being 20-30 years-old.

He was last seen heading west behind Pine Burr Baptist Church.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2017 KBMT-TV