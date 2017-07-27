Beaumont Police arrest two in robbery of DuGood Federal Credit Union

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police have arrested two suspects in the Thursday morning robbery of a Beaumont credit union.

Officers responded just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday to the DuGood Federal Credit Union on Eastex Freeway just north of Parkdale Mall at Eastex and Hwy 105.

Police announced the arrest of one suspect just over an hour after the robbery as they were involved in a search for the second suspect along East Lucas and Magnolia Streets.

The second suspect was captured just after noon near East Lucas Drive and Helbig Road.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

