Beaumont Police arrest two in multiple west-end auto burglaries night after more than 30 burglaries

Everett Brandomn, left, Jason Hill (Photo: Beaumont Police Dept.)

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police announced the arrest of two Beaumont men in multiple auto burglaries in the west end of Beaumont.

Jason I. Hill, 17, and Brandon D. Everett, 17, both of Beaumont, were arrested early Friday morning and charged with multiple counts of auto burglary according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

From the Beaumont Police Department...

In the early morning hours of Thursday, January 4, 2018, Beaumont Police responded to over 30 Auto Burglaries in the city’s West End. In response to the significant amount of auto burglaries, Midnight Patrol Officers conducted numerous special attentions at apartment complexes and neighborhoods along Major Drive last night. On Friday, January 5, 2018 at about 1:45 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 9600 block of Shepherd Drive in reference to an auto burglary in progress. The complaint witnessed two black males break in to his vehicle and continue to burglarize other vehicles on the street. Officers arrived in the area quickly and apprehended Jason I. Hill, a 17 year old Beaumont man and Brandon D. Everett, a 17 year old Beaumont man. Hill and Everett were both found to be in possession of stolen property from several auto burglaries. They were transported to the Jefferson County Jail each charged with multiple counts of Auto Burglary.

