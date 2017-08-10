Beaumont Police arrest three teens suspected in auto thefts on evading, trespass charges

BEAUMONT - Three Beaumont teens police believe to have been involved with multiple auto thefts and burglaries have been arrested on other charges.

Police arrested three 16-year-old males on evading and criminal trespass charges after the they were caught hiding in a garage according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The teens led police on a brief chase in a stolen car and fled from the car after it ended up in a ditch the release said.

From the Beaumont Police Department...

On Thursday, August 10, 2017 at about 3:30 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to 1450 N Major Drive, in reference to a possible auto burglary in progress.

While en route, the complainant advised that a (stolen) red Dodge Charger occupied by multiple juveniles, had fled the scene.

Responding Officers located the vehicle in the area of Calder and Phelan.

The vehicle fled and ran into a ditch near Pinchback and Wall Street.

Multiple subjects fled from the vehicle. K-9 Joris and his handler arrived on scene and assisted Patrol Officers in locating 3 of the suspects hiding in a garage in the 300 block of Pinchback.

The juveniles were transported to Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center where they were charged with Evading Arrest/ Detention and Criminal Trespass.

The suspects are believed to be involved in multiple auto burglaries, auto thefts, and other crimes in which charges are pending.

© 2017 KBMT-TV