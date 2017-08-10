Beaumont Police arrest three juveniles suspected in auto thefts on evading, trespass charges

BEAUMONT - Three Beaumont juveniles police believe to have been involved with multiple auto thefts and burglaries have been arrested on other charges.

Police arrested the three on evading and criminal trespass charges after the they were caught hiding in a garage according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The juveniles led police on a brief chase in a stolen car and fled from the car after it ended up in a ditch the release said.

From the Beaumont Police Department...

On Thursday, August 10, 2017 at about 3:30 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to 1450 N Major Drive, in reference to a possible auto burglary in progress.

While en route, the complainant advised that a (stolen) red Dodge Charger occupied by multiple juveniles, had fled the scene.

Responding Officers located the vehicle in the area of Calder and Phelan.

The vehicle fled and ran into a ditch near Pinchback and Wall Street.

Multiple subjects fled from the vehicle. K-9 Joris and his handler arrived on scene and assisted Patrol Officers in locating 3 of the suspects hiding in a garage in the 300 block of Pinchback.

The juveniles were transported to Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center where they were charged with Evading Arrest/ Detention and Criminal Trespass.

The suspects are believed to be involved in multiple auto burglaries, auto thefts, and other crimes in which charges are pending.

