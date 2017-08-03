Beaumont man takes stand, testifies he didn't kill Lamar student

Orlando Escuadra-Garcia sits with his attorney before testimony begins 8/1/2017

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont man charged in the 2015 murder of a Lamar student took the stand Thursday afternoon in his own defense.

Prosecutors say Orlando Garcia misidentified Rhydan Bolton and shot him to death at a Beaumont convenience store in the city's south end.

Garcia took the stand late in the afternoon and testified he never left his home the night Rhydan Bolton was shot to death instead claiming he was at a family BBQ.

Garcia then testified he went to bed at 11:30 p.m. and woke up early the next day to help his mom with her business.

Garcia said he spoke to police and allowed them to search his home but testified they never found a weapon.

Earlier in the day Garcia's mother, Olivia Rosas, took the stand and insisted to the jury that her son never left the house the night of the murder.

Under cross examination by the prosecution she argued that she would have heard him leave the house if he had done so because of door sensors that would have gone off.

The defense rested it's case late Thursday.

Closing arguments begin Friday at 8:30 a.m.

