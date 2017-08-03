Beaumont man indicted for setting girlfriend on fire claimed she was evil

Aaron Hill

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont man has been indicted on charges of aggravated assault for allegedly setting his girlfriend on fire.

Aaron Hill is accused of pouring rubbing alcohol on his girlfriend and setting her on fire on July 24, 2017, according to the indictment.

The victim says Hill told her he did it because she was, "evil... And had a snake on her and he was trying to burn it off."

Hill's victim, his girlfriend, lived with him and would regularly be locked in a bedroom according to the indictment.

Hill also allegedly threatened to kill the victim's children if she called police.

