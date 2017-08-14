Beaumont man evaded police, led to crash on MLK Sunday evening

BEAUMONT - A man led Beaumont Police on a high speed chase following discharging his firearm at a convenience store Sunday evening.

Beaumont Police responded to a call about shots fired at 3100 block of Cardinal drive at 11:30p.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived on scene at J & J Express and were able to get a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving from witnesses.

A Beaumont officer located the suspects’ vehicle traveling Northbound on 4th Street near Washington. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver fled in his vehicle.

39-year-old Quentin D. Roy was identified as the man evading police. Roy fled down Washington to I10 and continued on I10 Eastbound, taking the MLK exit, where he crashed while failing to negotiate a North bound turn under the freeway.

The investigation revealed that Roy had a disturbance inside the J & J Express store, displayed a handgun and while leaving the establishment, fired shots in the air.

Roy was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital before going to jail.

Roy has been charged for Discharging a Firearm in Municipality and Evading Detention/Arrest in a Motor Vehicle.

