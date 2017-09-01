Beaumont man arrested in connection with shooting death of 17-year-old woman at hotel.

Leroy Jackson IV, 23, of Beaumont Photo/Beaumont Police Departent

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old Beaumont woman at a local hotel Thursday night.

Leroy Jackson, 23, of Beaumont, was arrested by Beaumont Police officers in connections with the shooting death of Taylor R. Matte, 17, also of Beaumont according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Officers responded to to welfare check call at the Travel Inn in the 2600 block of Interstate 10 East at about 3:26 a.m. and found Matte with a gunshot wound to her head the release said.

Jackson, who was located by officers shortly after the call, was arrested for murder and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Center police said.

© 2017 KBMT-TV