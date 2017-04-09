Baytown PD searching for two suspects who shot clerk during robbery

One of the robbery suspects seen on surveillance footage. (Photo: Baytown Police)

BAYTOWN, Texas - Baytown Police are searching for three suspects who reportedly shot a store clerk during a robbery Sunday morning.

The armed robbery happened at the Baytown Market convenience store in the 2900 block of Market street.





Police say the suspects entered the store and tried to rob it but when the clerk fought back, the suspects shot him multiple times.

The clerk was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight.

"You know, it's normal over here in this neighborhood. It's nothing new." said Baytown resident and Baytown Market customer Saul Rivas.

Rivas says he was taking some laundry to the adjacent washateria when he about the incident.

"With his hands, he was trying to reach over the counter to get the gun, but it didn't go as planned," said Rivas.

Police say one of the men involved walked into the store alone, bought something, then left.

Officers believe he was scoping out the store prior to the hold up. Two other armed men entered the store shortly after the first man left.

One of them stood by, watching the door, while the other man jumped across the counter.

The clerk, who has not been identified by police, allegedly attempted to fight off the armed suspect and was shot multiple times in the process.

The clerk was taken by LifeFlight to the Texas Medical Center.

One of the store's owners told KHOU 11 the clerk is unconscious and is facing several surgeries.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver Chevy Malibu, according to police.

Baytown Police are currently offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

