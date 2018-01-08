Port Arthur man charged with manslaughter in Sunday afternoon shooting death at Port Arthur motel

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur Police arrested a suspect Sunday in the shooting death of a 45-year-old man at a Port Arthur motel.

Police arrested Jeremy Bell, 32, of Port Arthur, in connection with the shooting death of John M. Sinegal according to a release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

Bell has been charged with manslaughter and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with Sinegal's death and is being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Center.

Police responded to a shooting at a motel at the Port Arthur Inn at 3889 Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur at about 4:47 p.m. Sunday according to the release.

When officers arrived they found Sinegal inside a room a the motel with a gunshot wound to the chest police said.

Medics transported Sinegal to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital but he died while being transported to the hospital according to the release.

The Port Arthur Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting death.

