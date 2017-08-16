Armed Vidor man wanted by Louisiana deputies after being caught on video trespassing at Starks home

James F. Connolly, of Vidor Photo/Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

STARKS, LA - Louisiana deputies are looking for an armed Vidor man who was caught on video trespassing at a home in Starks last month.

James F. Connolly, 47, of Vidor, is wanted by Calcasieu Parish Deputies on charges of criminal trespassing, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Connolly was caught on surveillance video at the home on Van Meter Road in Starks walking around the front porch with a gun and then walking around the property and entering a shop on the property according to the release.

Detectives have not been able to locate Connolly, whose bond has already been set at $22,500, and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the sheriff's office at 337-491-3605.

From the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office...

On August 2, after further investigation, detectives issued a warrant for Connolly’s arrest signed by Judge Guy Bradberry.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts please call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.

CPSO Detective Troy Thibodeaux is the lead investigator on this case.

