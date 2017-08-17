Armed Vidor man arrested, was wanted by Louisiana deputies after being caught on video trespassing

James F. Connolly, of Vidor Photo/Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

VIDOR - Orange County detectives have arrested a Vidor man wanted by Louisiana deputies for charges including trespassing and being a felon with a firearm.

James F. Connolly, 47, of Vidor, was arrested Thursday morning at his home in the 1600 block of Terry Drive in Vidor by Orange County Detectives according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Detective Shane Wilkinson knew Connolly was wanted and knew where he was living so he and Detective Johnnie went t the Terry Road residence and arrested him

Connolly was wanted by Calcasieu Parish Deputies on charges of criminal trespassing, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon according to a release from the sheriff's office.

He was caught on surveillance video in June at a home on Van Meter Road in Starks walking around the front porch with a gun and then walking around the property and entering a shop on the property according to the release.

Connolly's bond was previously set at $22,500 by a Louisiana judge.

