AMBER Alert issued for San Antonio girl

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has issued an AMBER Alert for 13-year-old Gabriella Sanders. She was last seen on March 31 in Bexar County.

Officials are searching for Logan Carter in connection with her abduction and say that Sanders is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Gabriella Sanders from San Antonio, TX, on 3/29/17, Vermont plate GBT894. pic.twitter.com/s7e2D2Rrel — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) April 1, 2017

The vehicle that BCSO is looking for is a black 2003 Subaru Outback with Vermont plates GBT894.

If you have any information regarding Sanders, Carter, or the vehicle, call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-4630.

© 2017 KENS-TV