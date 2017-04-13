1 arrested, $30K reward offered in San Luis Hotel shooting

GALVESTON, Texas – Police say the investigation into the shooting of a 23-year-old security guard behind the popular San Luis Hotel in Galveston continues.

A $30,000 reward is now being offered for information in the case.

Earlier this week the guard, now identified as Phillip Molis, was placed in ICU after undergoing surgery at UTMB-Galveston.

Late Sunday, Molis told police he spotted three suspicious men in a back parking lot at the hotel, located along the seawall. When the guard approached the men, at least one of them opened fire and shot him multiple times.

An off-duty officer heard the gunfire and found the wounded guard. The suspects were already gone, however.

Related: Security guard shot behind San Luis Hotel in Galveston

On Thursday, police held a press conference releasing more info about the victim and a suspect in the case.

They say responding officers found 10 cars broken into. When they went to look for the suspects, they found 21-year-old Tyrone Davis Haynes of Missouri City hiding nearby. He was taken into custody and is considered a suspect in the incident, but the search for his alleged accomplices continues.

Haynes remained in custody Thursday on an unrelated charge, police say.

Call the Galveston Police tip line at 409-765-3762 if you have any information about the remaining suspects in the case.

© 2017 KHOU-TV