3 more arrested in Freeport teen's shooting death

FREEPORT, Texas – Three more have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 13-year-old in Brazoria County Thursday morning.

According to the Freeport Police Department, Leslie Jaime, of Freeport, and two juvenile males also from Freeport, ages 13 and 14, were arrested in connection with the death of Juan Borja.

Jaime is charged with two counts of burglary of a building, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a count of theft of property, police said.





The two juveniles were charged with three counts of burglary of a building. Police said the 14-year-old shooting suspect was also charged with three counts of burglary of a building.

Investigators said that Jaime and the three juvenile suspects burglarized a building in Jones Creek, where they allegedly stole several firearms, including one used in the fatal shooting.

Several of the firearms have been recovered, police said.

Jaime remains in the Brazoria County Jail on a $125,000 bond on all five charges, police said. The three juveniles are being held in the Brazoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

