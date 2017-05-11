3 Baytown workers accused of improperly euthanizing dogs

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: DanHenson1, Custom)

BAYTOWN, Texas -- Three Baytown animal control officers are accused of subjecting animals to pain and anguish while improperly euthanizing them, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Tod Brooks, 53; Veronica Jimenez, 33 and Christopher Nightingale, 27 are each charged with improper euthanasia of animals for incidents involving dogs in May, 2015.

An investigation was launched by Baytown Police after a former employee claimed that procedures were not being followed at the Baytown Animal Control & Adoption Center.

Surveillance video showed the officers were “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly” carrying out euthanasia without prior sedation, according to prosecutors. The suspects are also accused of disposing of the animals’ bodies, including stuffing them into plastic bags, without first checking vital signs to confirm they were dead.

Under Texas law, the animals are required to be sedated prior to being euthanized.

“When people think of their local animal shelter, most are realistic and recognize that animals are being euthanized every day,” Assistant District Attorney and Animal Cruelty Section Chief Jessica Milligan stated in a press release, “but they don’t want the animals to suffer.”

“The job of an animal control officer is not an easy job, but it requires compassion and empathy,” Milligan said. “It’s unfortunate that these particular officers didn’t exhibit the compassion towards animals that we as a community expect and Texas laws require.”

