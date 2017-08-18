KBMT
Close

2 officers shot, killed in Kissimmee, south of Orlando

First Coast News , WTLV 10:47 PM. CDT August 18, 2017

Two police officers have been shot and killed in Kissimmee Friday night, according to the Kissimmee Police Department, according to WESH, our NBC affiliate in Orlando.

Police said the officers were shot in the area of Palmway and Cypress Street around 9:30 p.m.

At this time, police haven't released details of the shooting, the names of the officers.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories