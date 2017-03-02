Witness: Satanic sacrifice motive for MS-13 gang murder

A pair of Salvadorian immigrants in the country illegally are accused of a gruesome series of crimes.

The pair, alleged members of the violent MS-13 gang, are accused of kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old and killing a young woman.

Diego Alexander Hernandez-Rivera, 18, and Miguel Angel Alvarez-Flores, 22, are charged with murder and kidnapping. They're each being held on a $300,000 bond.

The 14-year-old eventually provided the evidence which links the men to the murder of an unidentified female whose body was found dumped on the side of a Houston road two weeks ago.

The victim's body was found two weeks ago near Sharpcrest and Corporate. A man driving his kids to school made the discovery.

The 14-year old girl told prosecutors she met up with some gang members back on Feb. 2 and was held captive for more than two weeks.

The guy calling all the shots, goes by the nickname "Diabolical."

She says she was moved to three different apartments, sexually assaulted at each one. She spent the most time at an apartment off Gessner, where she says the MS-13 gang members fed her drugs and alcohol.

The 14-year-old says the other female was also being held against her will. At one point, she bashed the gang's shrine to a satanic saint.

"Diabolical" took offense and made a peace offering of a cigarette to the saint, but, said a soul was needed to make the saint happy.





Forensic experts with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children used the victim's morgue photo to create this image in hopes of identifying her. (NCMEC)

Cut to Feb. 16, exactly two weeks ago Thursday. Prosecutors say “Diabolical” and one other gang member drove that victim to Sharpcrest in southwest Houston. She was shot once by each guy in the head and chest at close range.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created an image from her morgue photo in hopes of identifying her.

It is not known how authorities found the 14-year-old kidnapping victim, but she's now a huge part of this case.

There's also an immigration hold on the suspects, which will keep them from getting out of jail.

