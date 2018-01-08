1 in custody, manhunt underway for second suspect in theft of DPS trooper's car in Chambers County

(Photo: Chambers County Sheriff's Office)

CHAMBERS COUNTY - Officers from several agencies are currently hunting a for a suspect in the theft of a DPS Trooper's patrol unit in Chambers County Monday afternoon.

A DPS trooper notified the sheriff's office at about 2 p.m. that he had two suspects handcuffed and in custody for a large amount of narcotics according to a post on the Chambers County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

While the trooper was continuing to investigate the suspects commandeered his car and fled leading police on a pursuit according to the sheriff's office.

The suspects lost control of the trooper's car along Interstate 10 at FM 1410 and then fled on foot the post said.

One suspect was caught by officers and one remains at large according to the post.

Officers are now involved in a man-hunt for the remaining suspect with assistance from Chambers County deputies, DPS officers, Texas Department of Criminal Justice bloodhounds and air support from the DPS and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office according to the post.

This is the second time within two days that a DPS Trooper's car has been stolen by a suspect.

A handcuffed man suspected of DWI managed to steal a DPS Tahoe in Orange County early Sunday morning.

He was apprehended in Louisiana following a high-speed chase.

© 2018 KBMT-TV