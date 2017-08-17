Crime Stoppers rewarding illegal gun tipsters

Today, Crime stoppers implemented a new program called “Gun 25O” to help reduce gun violence by allowing the public to provide tips on illegal guns. The tips to police would result in a reward of up to two hundred and fifty dollars.

"The primary goal of the program is to stop crime before it happens, to identify where people have illegal firearms,” said Robert Blackwell, a board member for Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers.

According to Crime Stoppers, the reward is given to those whose tip leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm or the arrest of an offender.

"I wish they weren’t getting paid for it,” said James Shoemaker, a Beaumont resident.

According to Beaumont police, there has been fifteen homicides this year for the city. Local law enforcement say that they are hoping the new program gets guns out of the hands of criminals.

"The majority guns come from home burglaries and auto burglaries,” said Michael Herbert, a Detective for the Port Arthur police department. “This program is a piece of the puzzle and we hope it will put the bad guys in jail."

There are three ways to send a tip: you can call Crime Stoppers at 883-tips, go to their website at www.833tips.com or download the Crime Stopper mobile app from Google or Apple Stores to submit the tip.

