Couples tie the knot on Valentine's Day

In fact, several couples did. Valentine's day turned into the perfect day for nuptials at the Jefferson County Courthouse Annex.

"You can't forget that day," said Timothy Steward."That's a good thing for a man."

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ransom "Duce" Jones offered up licenses and his officiating services to help folks tie the knot. For some, it took a little while for married life to sink in.

"Timothy Steward. Renay Sutton. Oh, Renay steward," said Renay Steward.

20 year old, Amy Quartes told us there's was no better day to get married.

"I actually thought about it and then he was happy," said Timothy Steward. "Valentines and anniversary at the same time. Two birds with one stone."

But nothing too special after making the biggest commitment of your lives?

"Probably just go out to eat with our families after this," said Renay.

Jones made sure to give the couples some words of wisdom before they headed out the door.

"I just feel proud that I can be a part of their lives," said Ransom "Duce" Jones, a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace. I'm going to be the guy that they can always say, I married them.

Jones loves to see love. If you'd like to tie the knot find him at the Jefferson County Annex.

