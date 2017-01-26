ORANGE COUNTY -

Orange county residents get a chance to see plans of a proposed hospital district following the closure of the Baptist Hospital Emergency Room, earlier this month.



Vidor city councilman David Slaughter, who says if the measure gets approved by voters, they are mandated by law to move forward with the district meaning more taxes for residents.

I personally would love to see this county have a hospital but I would also like to see private industry put that hospital in," said David Slaughter, a Vidor city councilmen. I think people already have a lot of taxes they are dealing with right now and I'm just not comfortable forming yet another taxing entity in the county."



Slaughter says another option would be to have a private entity open a smaller facility with 25-to-30 beds, that will also offer outpatient satellite offices.