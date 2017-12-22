$1 million bond set for mother accused of killing her 5-year-old

CLEVELAND - Bond was set at $1 million for the mother accused of murdering her 5-year-old son before burying him in her backyard.

Larissa Rodriguez was arraigned Friday on murder charges after human remains were found in the backyard of her W. 80th Street home this week. Authorities believe the remains are Rodriguez's son, Jordan, though the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has yet to announce an identification.

The case started when a caller tipped police off to Rodriguez's home, claiming she and her boyfriend had buried her son in the yard. Rodriguez told police her son was visiting his father and aunt in Texas, but could not provide any contact information for them.

When police searched Rodriguez's home, they found human remains buried in the yard and took Rodriguez into custody. Charges against her were officially announced Thursday.

Children's protective services also removed four of Rodriguez's nine children from the home Monday after they discovered the house infested with rats and cockroaches. Rodriguez's sisters told WKYC she's also pregnant with a baby girl.

A preliminary hearing for Rodriguez is set for Dec. 29.

