'Chuck Norris, Texas Ranger' named honorary Texan

AUSTIN - "Walker, Texas Ranger" is now a true Texan. Or at least an honorary Texan.
Years after former Gov. Rick Perry named Chuck Norris an honorary Texas Ranger, the Texas Senate went a step further and made him an honorary Texan.
Reporter Ashley Goudeau was at the Texas State Capitol Tuesday when the Texas Senate presented the honorary Texas Ranger with a gavel along with the new title for the Oklahoma native.
Now: Texas Senate honoring @chucknorris making him an Honorary Texan and presenting him with a gavel. #ChuckNorrisTexasRanger pic.twitter.com/6iJcumfLwi— Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) April 4, 2017
As Chuck Lindell with the Austin American-Statesman put it, "Chuck Norris doesn't sleep, he waits ... for a long line of Texas senators":
Chuck Norris doesn't sleep, he waits ... for a long line of Texas senators. #txlege pic.twitter.com/uihjuQuFKC— Chuck Lindell (@chucklindell) April 4, 2017
