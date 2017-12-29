7-year-old boy killed; suspect arrested

Family photo

GREENVILLE, Texas -- A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a shooting Thursday that left a 7-year-old dead.

Brooke Craig and Cameron Castillo were arrested early Friday morning.

Thursday just before 5 p.m., police were called to the 4200 block of Pickett Street in Hunt County. No one was at the home, but officers later found out that a child had been rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He died a short time later.

While he hasn't officially been identified, his paternal grandmother spoke to WFAA and said his name is Kaden Green. She provided us with his picture above.

During an investigation, Greenville PD issued a capital murder arrest warrant for Brooke Craig.

Greenville PD contacted the McKinney Police Department just before 3 a.m. Friday to issue a capital murder arrest warrant for Craig. She and a passenger in her vehicle, Castillo, were arrested.

Both were booked into the Collin County jail. Castillo is facing punishment for violating his parole.

Child Protective Services received a report about the shooting and two siblings were removed from the home and placed in foster care, said Marissa Gonzales with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

