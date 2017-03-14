Cheerios distributing free wildflower seeds to help save the bees

Honey bee flying to sunflower (Photo: kojihirano, kojihirano)

Cheerios is sending 100 free wildflower seeds to anyone who signs up on their website to help save the bees.

According to their website, Cheerios pledged to send out 100 million wildflower seeds in partnership with Veseys Seeds as part of their #BringBacktheBees campaign.

"People need bees. And now bees need people," the website says.

The campaign asks that once you receive your wildflower seeds, you plant them in a "bee-friendly" area.

You can sign up here.

