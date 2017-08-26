'Can I go back home to Corpus Christi?' Yes, but...

'Can I go back home to Corpus Christi?'

That’s the number one question you've been asking us at 3News.

The answer is yes. But, there’s a lot you should consider.

Here’s what you should know.

The City of Corpus Christi tweeted the following: 'You may return, but be advised we are under a water boil advisory & limited wastewater usage due to outages at treatment plants.’

EVACUEES: You may return, but be advised we are under a water boil advisory & limited wastewater usage due to outages at treatment plants. — CityOfCorpusChristi (@cityofcc) August 26, 2017

Much of the area is also without electricity. If you return home, you likely won’t have power. At least 60 percent of Corpus Christi is without power as of Saturday afternoon.

With electricity out, ask yourself: How would I boil water?

What a boil water notice means: all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Scroll down to read the full boil water notice.

There is no firm timeline on when power in your particular neighborhood will go back on. Crews are working hard to restore power.

You can check the updated power outage map by clicking here.

Residents should be very wary about local roadways that will be filled with storm debris and the possibility of downed power lines.



Crews have been out all over the city all day.

Traffic lights across the city are also out and residents should consider staying off the streets so crews can safely work to clear roadways of debris.

If you travel into the city, please slow down and pay particular attention to any sign of downed power lines.You should also consider the possibility of driving over storm debris and getting a flat tire.





Finding a gas station in Corpus Christi has been a challenge all day Saturday for drivers. We are asking you to help your fellow neighbors out and share when you find a station that is open. Click here to share what you find.

As for grocery stores, you’re in luck. H-E-B shared the following locations are open:



Corpus Christi:

H-E-B at Alameda and Robert

H-E-B at Staples and Saratoga

H-E-B at Alameda and Glazebrook This location does have fuel.

H-E-B at 4444 Kostoryz

H-E-B at 4320 Alameda

11100 Leopard (Calallen)

We've also learned H-E-B stores in Falfurrias and Alice are also open.

We will keep adding to the list, but your best bet is to ask friends, neighbors and check Facebook to see what stores have opened near you.

Have you decided to return back home to Corpus Christi? There is no prohibition, but there are a lot of important factors to keep in mind.

In a Facebook LIVE conversation with 3News, Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb summed it up it point blank: ‘It’s your call’

Boil Water Notice - Corpus Christi

Due to conditions within the city caused by the destruction of Hurricane Harvey, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Corpus Christi (TX1780003) public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Clarence Wittwer at 361-826-1208. The City of Corpus Christi is issuing this Boil Water Notice as a precautionary measure as we work to restore conditions post hurricane.

© 2017 KIII-TV