Calif. law requires rear-facing car seats for kids under 2

A child sits in a rear-facing car seat. (Photo: KING)

A new law in 2017 says parents in California have to keep their babies rear-facing until 2 years old.

Our sister station KING reported about the car seat laws in Washington state? So we decided to provide a link to the "reccommendations given by the Texas Department of Public Safety in regards to young children in carseats.

From the TxDPS website:

REAR-FACING SEATS - Infants: Birth – 35+ pounds and 2+ years old. Rear-facing infant or rear-facing convertible safety seat as long as possible, up to the rear-facing height or weight limit of the seat. Properly install according to instructions in owner's manual, rear-facing in the back seat.

Read more by visiting the website: https://www.dps.texas.gov/director_staff/public_information/carseat.htm

In 2011, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended parents to keep their toddlers in rear-facing car seats until they are 2-years-old, or until they reach the maximum height and weight for their seat.

Copyright 2016 KING