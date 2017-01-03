Calif. law requires rear-facing car seats for kids under 2

A new law in 2017 says parents in California have to keep their babies rear-facing until 2 years old.
Our sister station KING reported about the car seat laws in Washington state? So we decided to provide a link to the "reccommendations given by the Texas Department of Public Safety in regards to young children in carseats.
From the TxDPS website:
REAR-FACING SEATS - Infants: Birth – 35+ pounds and 2+ years old. Rear-facing infant or rear-facing convertible safety seat as long as possible, up to the rear-facing height or weight limit of the seat. Properly install according to instructions in owner's manual, rear-facing in the back seat.
Read more by visiting the website: https://www.dps.texas.gov/director_staff/public_information/carseat.htm
In 2011, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended parents to keep their toddlers in rear-facing car seats until they are 2-years-old, or until they reach the maximum height and weight for their seat.
