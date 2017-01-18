Cadets receive full-ride scholarships to help pursue their career

It began with an opening prayer and a moment of reflection for Bryan Hebert, the ten year Beaumont police veteran who was killed on duty in July 2011.

"He was my brother and my best friend," said Holly Bebert, the sister of Bryan Hebert.

During the reflection, Hebert's former partners described his passion to serve the community.

"He had no clue how many people he truly impacted," said Hebert.

Hebert's legacy lives on through the Bryan Hebert Memorial Foundation. It provides scholarships to qualifying cadets who attend the police academy.

"For us to give these scholarships in his name to the cadets attending the academy's is a tremendous honor," said Hebert.

An honor the recipient cadets are grateful to get.

"Its just an extremely grateful opportunity, especially to have the name of the Beaumont police department and officer Brian Hebert behind us," said Trevor Singleton, a cadet.

"Its an honor and I just hope to be as great as him," said Kiarra Thomas, a cadet.

Holly Hebert says the foundation gives those less unfortunate a chance to be a part of something great.

"Its allows Brian's legacy to continue out of helping other people," said Hebert.

(© 2017 KBMT)