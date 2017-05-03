Buna ISD plans on having school tomorrow despite flooding

According to the Buna ISD superintendent, the library at the Junior High School campus is the only place where water got inside. The school says the water was a result of sewage backing up from the heavy rains.

Today, Buna Junior High School students were bused from school to the Buna First Baptist Church. Buses were driving through high waters to get to the church where students were dropped off to their parents. At this point, there is no change to the school schedule for tomorrow.

