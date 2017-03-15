Buc-ee's sues to keep rival gas station, Bucky's, out of Texas

Buc-ee's gas station (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Texas' favorite travel stop is fighting to keep a similarly-named competitor from coming to town.

Buc-ee's Ltd. filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday alleging the parent company of Bucky's gas stations and convenience stores are engaging in unlawful business practices.

The lawsuit claims the Omaha-based Buck's Inc. is obtaining licenses, permits and property in Texas under the name Bucky's, causing confusion among those familiar with Buc-ee's.

The complaint alleges causes of action including trademark infringement among others.

A lawyer representing Buck's Inc. says he was unaware of the lawsuit and could not comment.

He did state the chain has operated using the name Bucky's for about thirty years.

Attorneys representing Buc-ee's did not respond prior to publication.

