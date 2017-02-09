Photo: Kent Landeche

PARADIS - Two people were injured, one of whom was airlifted to the burn center in Baton Rouge and another person was missing after an explosion that resulted in a major fire at the Phillips 66 pipeline in Paradis.



The incident happened at a valve on the pipeline, which extends for a miles. There were six people working on the pipeline, according to Sheriff Greg Champagne.





In addition, about 60 homes in the area have been evacuated with people sent to the Edward Dufresne Community Center in Luling.



In addition, Highway 90 and 631 in the Paradis area have been shut down. Champagne said that although the fire is fairly far out in the field, they needed to close the roadway as a precaution.



The sheriff said that while the source of the natural gas liquid feeding the line has been shut off, the length of the pipeline means that the major fire could last for another few hours or days.





(© 2017 WWL)