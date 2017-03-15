Border patrol agents on horseback find $170,000 worth of abandonded pot

Two horses stand next to a large pile of marijuana found abadonded near Ajo, Arizona. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

AJO, Ariz. - In a photo you don’t see every day, two horses are seen standing next to a large, abandoned pile of marijuana.

The marijuana, said to be tipping the scales at more than 340 pounds, was found by Tucson Border Patrol agents from the Ajo Station’s Horse Patrol Unit.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, border patrol agents reported seeing 10 people walking in the desert. The horse patrol rode to their last known location and found the eight bundles of marijuana, worth more than $170,000.

Agents were unable to find the individuals responsible for the illicit cargo.

