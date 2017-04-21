Bolivar Penninsula residents angry at judge's ruling

Wednesday, a Galveston County judge ruled for the county to close the Rollover Pass in Bolivar Peninsula which is a fishing spot that is close to the heart of many Southeast Texans.

"Ya, I haven't heard anyone that’s happy about it, said David Arteage, a fisherman.

David Arteage and John Barzilla are fishing buddies who have fished together at the spot that has earned an enduring affection since the mid 50's.

"We have been fishing here probably since we were kids," said Arteage.

The fight over closing the popular fishing spot has been going on since 2009. The order signed by the judge paved the way for the county to close the rollover pass.

"It’s wrong to people who have grown up here their whole lives and is something that a lot of people have grown accustomed to," said John Barzilla, a fishermen.

Others who oppose the order argue that it cuts off the waterway on the bay side of the peninsula. This will make the fish harder to catch.

"Right now, we came out to put fish on the table for dinner and this kind of eliminates that option," said Arteage.

The county's legal right of "eminent domain" will force landowners to sell their property.

"A lot of other people are getting impacted by this the same way," said Barzilla. "I think there’s other ways to go about this that won’t affect so many people in a negative way."

It is still not clear when the county plans to close up the pass. The county plans on building a new fishing pier and park at the Rollover Pass.

