Boeing gets creative with test flight

The Boeing test fllight drew a 787-8 Dreamliner outline across the United States. Photo: FlightAware

An 18-hour Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner test flight turned into quite a spectacle in the sky.



"Rather than fly in random patterns, the test team got creative," a spokesman for Boeing said, "flying a route that outlined a 787-8 in the skies over 22 states."



Yes—22 states, starting and ending at Boeing Field in Tukwila.

The test flight's plane wings stretch from northern Michigan to southern Texas, the spokesman said. The tail goes all the way to Huntsville, Ala.



After 18 hours in the sky, the plane landed safely Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m.



KING 5 Aviation Specialist Glenn Farley said Boeing does test flights often, "but this is by far the biggest."

