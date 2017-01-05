Big Businesses Closing Down Their Stores

The Beaumont Chamber of Commerce tells me that those who are creating a business should consider the use of online shopping for it customers to compete with the digital age we live in.

This includes the march closing of Macy's and Apple Bee's at the Parkdale mall. The retailer revealed in August 2016 that it would close hundred of its seven hundred and thirty stores. Just yesterday, we learned the Beaumont location was among sixty eight more closing their doors. The chamber of commerce tells me that local businesses are striving and residents should continue to support them.

"Really make sure your out there, growing our local economy because we have an influence in everything that happens with Beaumont," said Sade Chick, a member of the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce.

According to analysts in a business insider report, malls must quickly replace anchor stores due to the loss of income and shopper traffic.