Beaumont women wants something done about a vacant home

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Its been vacant for years standing isolated and apparently inviting a negative element.

"It can cause danger to our family and our neighborhood," said mother who does not want to be identified.

This Eloise neighborhood woman lives just feet away and says over the past week, police have been called to the address because of squatters inside. Thursday, officers found drug paraphernalia and burns on the floor. However, she's complained about it for two years now.

"We all want it to be safe for our kids to play, we want to play in the streets and ride our bikes," said mother.

She's mostly concerned about dangers to her family.

"I don't stay awake those hours to see an act or a person, but you know, clearly you can see doors opening," said mother. "You can see people coming and going."

She says something has to go. Will it be the vacant home? Or she and her family?

"If things don't change, we have considered to move," said mother.

The Beaumont Housing Authority says the home will be renovated, not destroyed.

